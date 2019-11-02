Michael Vaughan taking on hordes of Bangladeshi fans deserves a separate fanbase

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been enraged with few of the Bangladesh fans in a series of tweets, where he has managed to give a stinging reply to each of his critic in the past who either have tried to abuse him or pulled him down for his personal believes and opinions.

Vaughan has grown wittiest amongst the former cricketers and says everything openly without keeping anything inside his heart be it about England cricket’s failure or be it someone breaching any of the cricket rules Vaughan won’t spare him in his tweet.

The spat between the 45-year-old English legend and Bangladesh’s cricket fans started just after Bangladesh’s skipper Shakib Al-Hasan was handed a two-year ban by ICC for not reporting the approaches made by an Indian bookie Deepak Agarwal on three different events.

Vaughan stressed his voice on the issue through his tweet showing no sympathy for the senior Bangladesh player and also felt the tenure of punishment of two years was very less as the players have been educated on corruption incidents and it should be their utmost duty to report such cases.