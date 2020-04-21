Michael Jordan's net worth in 2020 will allow him to buy Mukesh Ambani's Antilia twice

Jordan's achievements and accolades throughout his career, including his documentary 'His Airness' provided a major boost to his assets.

According to Business Insider, Jordan became the first billionaire athlete in 2014.

The six-time NBA champion has made around $90 million (6,91,22,25,000.00 Indian Rupee) from his career earnings with $63 million (4,83,60,37,500.00 Indian Rupee) in his final two seasons with Chicago Bulls.

His endorsements for companies like Nike, Gatorade, Hanes, McDonald's and Upper Deck provided a steady flow of income.

After his retirement, Jordan continues to be a NIke ambassador with his own apparel line Jordan Brand. He earns around $100 million from Nike, as per Business Insider.

Jordan also owns Charlotte Horns and has no interest in giving up the ownership after the franchise's worth has risen to over $1.5 billion over the past year, since Jordan took over in 2010 for just $175 million reportedly.

The 57-year-old also owns many restaurants across the United States, and it is reported that his net worth rose by roughly $300 million in 2019.

With his 2020 net worth of $2.1 billion, Jordan can also manage a round trip to the moon with $600 million to spare.