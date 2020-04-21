Michael Jordan's net worth in 2020 will allow him to buy Mukesh Ambani's Antilia twice

Widely considered as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has went down as the most successful and intriguing personalities in NBA history. His net worth in 2020, which is estimated at $2.1 billion (1,61,30,62,50,000.00 Indian Rupee) as per Forbes, has made him the richest former professional athlete in the world.
With that amount, one can buy Mukesh Ambani's Antilia in Mumbai not only once, but twice.
Jordan's achievements and accolades throughout his career, including his documentary 'His Airness' provided a major boost to his assets.
According to Business Insider, Jordan became the first billionaire athlete in 2014.
The six-time NBA champion has made around $90 million (6,91,22,25,000.00 Indian Rupee) from his career earnings with $63 million (4,83,60,37,500.00 Indian Rupee) in his final two seasons with Chicago Bulls.
His endorsements for companies like Nike, Gatorade, Hanes, McDonald's and Upper Deck provided a steady flow of income.
After his retirement, Jordan continues to be a NIke ambassador with his own apparel line Jordan Brand. He earns around $100 million from Nike, as per Business Insider.
Jordan also owns Charlotte Horns and has no interest in giving up the ownership after the franchise's worth has risen to over $1.5 billion over the past year, since Jordan took over in 2010 for just $175 million reportedly.
The 57-year-old also owns many restaurants across the United States, and it is reported that his net worth rose by roughly $300 million in 2019.
With his 2020 net worth of $2.1 billion, Jordan can also manage a round trip to the moon with $600 million to spare.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)