 MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live & Top Moments: Vivrant-Agarwal look to score big in powerplay
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live & Top Moments: Vivrant-Agarwal look to score big in powerplay
Live Updates

MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live & Top Moments: Vivrant-Agarwal look to score big in powerplay

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Follow Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
21 May 2023 03:40 PM IST

SRH Impact Subs: Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Akeal Hosein, Abdul Samad

21 May 2023 03:40 PM IST

MI Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod. Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma, Sandeep Warrier

21 May 2023 03:40 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

21 May 2023 03:40 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

21 May 2023 03:40 PM IST

Aiden Markram: We would want to finish strong. Another oppurtunity for the squad and a few of the players. There are a couple of changes. Exciting changes for us. Can't remember most of them. High scoring venue. It should be a great time for the batters as we have nothing to lose.

21 May 2023 03:40 PM IST

Rohit Sharma: We are gonna chase. Just the nature of the pitch. It is a little dry as well. Whatever it has to happen will happen in the first innings. Shokeen is not playing. Kartikeya is in. It is a tricky one. We just want to win the game and not think about how to do it. Winning gives us a chance. Not looking too far ahead. We have talked in the team meeting what to do. We have played an afternoon game before. We are aware of what the pitch and the conditions here. You just need to play well to win.

21 May 2023 03:40 PM IST

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field

21 May 2023 02:40 PM IST

Welcome to The Free Press Journal live blog for the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live & Top Moments: Vivrant-Agarwal look to score big in powerplay

MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live & Top Moments: Vivrant-Agarwal look to score big in powerplay

WATCH: Fan gifts MS Dhoni miniature model of Chennai Super Kings fortress Chepauk Stadium

WATCH: Fan gifts MS Dhoni miniature model of Chennai Super Kings fortress Chepauk Stadium

'His numbers are frightening in the chase': Kevin Pietersen on Rinku Singh

'His numbers are frightening in the chase': Kevin Pietersen on Rinku Singh

'Injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant badly affect India': Ian Chappell ahead of WTC final

'Injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant badly affect India': Ian Chappell ahead of WTC final

'After I hit those five sixes, I started getting a lot of respect': KKR batter Rinku Singh

'After I hit those five sixes, I started getting a lot of respect': KKR batter Rinku Singh