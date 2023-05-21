MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live & Top Moments: Vivrant-Agarwal look to score big in powerplay

21 May 2023 03:40 PM IST
SRH Impact Subs: Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Akeal Hosein, Abdul Samad
21 May 2023 03:40 PM IST
MI Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod. Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma, Sandeep Warrier
21 May 2023 03:40 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik
21 May 2023 03:40 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal
21 May 2023 03:40 PM IST
Aiden Markram: We would want to finish strong. Another oppurtunity for the squad and a few of the players. There are a couple of changes. Exciting changes for us. Can't remember most of them. High scoring venue. It should be a great time for the batters as we have nothing to lose.
21 May 2023 03:40 PM IST
Rohit Sharma: We are gonna chase. Just the nature of the pitch. It is a little dry as well. Whatever it has to happen will happen in the first innings. Shokeen is not playing. Kartikeya is in. It is a tricky one. We just want to win the game and not think about how to do it. Winning gives us a chance. Not looking too far ahead. We have talked in the team meeting what to do. We have played an afternoon game before. We are aware of what the pitch and the conditions here. You just need to play well to win.
21 May 2023 03:40 PM IST
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field
21 May 2023 02:40 PM IST
Welcome to The Free Press Journal live blog for the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)