MI Vs RR Toss Update: Hardik Opts To Bowl First At Wankhede As Royals Chase Playoffs Spot; Bumrah Rested

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to field first against the Rajasthan Royals in their final league game of IPL 2026. Pandya & Co are already out of contention for the playoffs, but could spoil RR's party should they win. Jasprit Bumrah, who is struggling with a niggle has been rested.

"It's a very special day, overall, the Reliance Foundation has helped and impacted 29 lakh people. We just want to play our best and make them enjoy their time. It looks hard and it should get better once the sun goes down. This game means a lot for the team; we want to give our best shot. We've had a tough season and want to finish on a high," Pandya said at the toss.

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Rajasthan Royals will qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs should they defeat the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. A win for MI would leave the race open between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders for the final spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Mumbai Indians are out of contention but have something to play for. It is their annual ESA game, meaning more than 20,000 kids have rocked up at the Wankhede from different parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat to watch Hardik Pandya & Co in action.