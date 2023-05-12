MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Rohit-Kishan get off to strong starts, Mumbai Indians go past 50 in powerplay

12 May 2023 07:57 PM IST
GT Subs: Gill, Sudharsan, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
12 May 2023 07:57 PM IST
MI Subs: Madhwal, Ramandeep, Brevis, Warrier, Shokeen
12 May 2023 07:57 PM IST
Rohit Sharma - We would have done the same thing, we need to bat and bowl really well. Things are coming along nicely in the last few games. We understand where we stand at the moment, just focus on the game in hand. It's not been ideal in terams of injury management, but we'll have to deal with it and thats waht the guys have done. We;'ve spoken about not letting external factors affect us. We're playing with the same squad as the last game
12 May 2023 07:57 PM IST
Hardik Pandya - We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, dew could have an effect, so chasing could be ideal. We realise the importance of every game, just need to stick to our plans and play good cricket. It's important to learn the lessons from your losses, rectify and don't repeat it. You do make mistakes in such a long tournament. God has been kind with our injuries. Same XI tonight
12 May 2023 07:57 PM IST
Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to field
12 May 2023 06:48 PM IST
Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.
