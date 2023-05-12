MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Rohit-Kishan get off to strong starts, Mumbai Indians go past 50 in powerplay

Rohit Sharma - We would have done the same thing, we need to bat and bowl really well. Things are coming along nicely in the last few games. We understand where we stand at the moment, just focus on the game in hand. It's not been ideal in terams of injury management, but we'll have to deal with it and thats waht the guys have done. We;'ve spoken about not letting external factors affect us. We're playing with the same squad as the last game