 MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Rohit-Kishan get off to strong starts, Mumbai Indians go past 50 in powerplay
MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Rohit-Kishan get off to strong starts, Mumbai Indians go past 50 in powerplay

MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

Friday, May 12, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
12 May 2023 07:57 PM IST

GT Subs: Gill, Sudharsan, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

12 May 2023 07:57 PM IST

MI Subs: Madhwal, Ramandeep, Brevis, Warrier, Shokeen

12 May 2023 07:57 PM IST

Rohit Sharma - We would have done the same thing, we need to bat and bowl really well. Things are coming along nicely in the last few games. We understand where we stand at the moment, just focus on the game in hand. It's not been ideal in terams of injury management, but we'll have to deal with it and thats waht the guys have done. We;'ve spoken about not letting external factors affect us. We're playing with the same squad as the last game

12 May 2023 07:57 PM IST

Hardik Pandya - We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, dew could have an effect, so chasing could be ideal. We realise the importance of every game, just need to stick to our plans and play good cricket. It's important to learn the lessons from your losses, rectify and don't repeat it. You do make mistakes in such a long tournament. God has been kind with our injuries. Same XI tonight

12 May 2023 07:57 PM IST

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to field

12 May 2023 06:48 PM IST

Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. 

