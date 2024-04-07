MI vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 20: Delhi Capitals Win Toss And Opt To Bowl, Kumar Kushagra To Debut

Toss Update:

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Team News: Jhye Richardson and Kumar Kushagra will make their debut for DC

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

MI vs DC Preview:

On Sunday, the winless Mumbai Indians (MI) will welcome the struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) for Match 20 of IPL 2024.

Both sides find themselves at the bottom of the points table, eagerly seeking a victory. MI is yet to secure a win, while DC has only managed one win out of four matches. Furthermore, both teams enter the match after facing significant defeats.

In their tournament history, the two teams have clashed 33 times.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Head-to-head record between MI and DC:

Mumbai Indians: 18

Delhi Capitals: 15

MI v DC Match time: The Match starts at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 3:00 PM (9:30 AM GMT)

MI v DC match venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live broadcast of MI v DC match on television in India: MI v DC match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of MI v DC will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Suryakumar Yadav, Vishnu Vinod, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nabi, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara