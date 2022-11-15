e-Paper Get App
MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard announces retirement from IPL

MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard announces retirement from IPL

In 189 matches for the side, Pollard has scored 3,412 runs at an average of 28.67, with 16 half-centuries under his belt

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Kieron Pollard | File picture
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from the IPL.

the West Indian power-hitter took to social media to make the announcement.

In 189 matches for the side, Pollard has scored 3,412 runs at an average of 28.67, with 16 half-centuries under his belt. He has also taken 69 wickets for the five-time champions. But the last season with MI was underwhelming for him.

In 11 matches, he could score only 144 runs at an average of 14.40, with the highest score of 25. He hit these runs at a poor strike rate of 107.46. Also, he took only four wickets for his side in the tournament. Former Team India pacer Irfan Pathan spoke on what strategy Mumbai Indians will deploy if England fast-bowler Jofra Archer is not available for selection again.

Read Also
'It will be tough call': Harbhajan Singh on Mumbai Indians releasing Kieron Pollard
article-image

