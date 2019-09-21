MHAL: Union Bank of India slam Sports Authority of India

Mumbai: Union Bank of India stormed to a 4-0 win against Sports Authority of India in a Super Division match of the MHAL League, at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate, on Saturday.

Leading Union Bank’s charge to victory was Akshay Avasti who scored two goals while Bhkar Ningombam and Suhail Zatar chipped in with one each to seal the big win.

In the second match of the day, defending champions Indian Navy and strong challengers Mumbai Customs shared honours in a goalless draw.

Rayyan shine

Powered by Rayyan Shaikh’s fine hat-trick Kalina Village Boys ‘A’ charged to a 6-0 win against FC Kolivery Z3 in the Kalina Football League, at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, Kalina.

Besides Rayyan, the others who scored were Arun Patil, Dale D’Cunha and Cletus Chandrashekar to complete the winning margin. Earlier, Noom Rodrigues scored twice as FC Kolivery blanked Indian FC 2-0 in another round one encounter.