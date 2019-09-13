MHAL League: UBI & Customs score easy wins

Mumbai: Union Bank of India and Mumbai Customs easily won their respective Super Division matches of the MHAL League 2019-2020 and played at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate, on Friday.

In the first match, Union Bank riding on the twin strikes from Bhkar Ningombam went on to blank Mumbai Port Trust 3-0. Dhananjoy M. netted the third goal to complete Union Bank’s victory. Later in the day, Mumbai Customs romped to a 4-1 win against Sports Authority of India. Suvarn Khandekar netted a brace of goals and Felix Baa and Jayesh Jadhav got one to complete Customs victory while Gurbinder Singh scored the lone goal for the losers.

Results: Mumbai Customs 4 (Suvarn K. 2, Felix Baa, Jayesh Jadhav) beat Sports Authority of India 1 (Gurbinder Singh). Union Bank of India 3 (Bhkar Ningombam 2, Dhananjoy M) beat Mumbai Port Trust 0.