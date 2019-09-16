MHAL League: Indian Navy garner full points

Mumbai: Defending champions Indian Navy scored twice in the final quarter to garner full points against Bombay Republicans in a Super Division match of the MHAL League, at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate, here on Monday. The Sailors scored through Mohit Thakur (47th minute) and Sunny Malik (57th minute).

Central Railway, who had finished runners-up last season, scored an authoritative 8-2 win against a youthful Sports Authority of India, in another match. For Railways' the goals came through Mohd Nizamuddin who netted two and one each from Victo Singh, Vishal Pillay, Rajendra Pawar, Narad Bahadur, Vikas Choudhary and Bijendra Singh. Sports Authority of India cut the margin of defeat with Rajbeer Singh and Sandeep Singh scoring a goal each.

Results:

Union Bank of India: 3 (Vinod Saini, Bhkar Ningombam) drew with Mumbai Customs: 2 (Felix Baa); Mumbai Port Trust: 5 (Aniket Gaurav 2, Ainul Haq, Tanuj S, Nitesh Kamble) bt Income Tax: 1 (Anikit C.); Indian Navy: 2 (Mohit Thakur 47, Sunny Malik 57) bt Bombay Republicans 0; Central Railway: 8 (M Nizamuddin 2, V Singh, V Pillay, Rajendra Pawar, Narad Bahadur, Vikas Choudhary, Bijendra Singh) beat Sports Authority of India 2 (Rajbeer Singh)