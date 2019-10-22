MHAL League 2019-2020: Spartans Sports Club emerge champions

Mumbai: Spartans Sports Club won Division-II crown with a 5-0 victory over Hockey Dadar in a Second Division final of the MHAL League 2019-2020, played at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate on Sunday.

Spartans dominated play from the outset with only a handful of resistance from the Hockey Dadar team.

The champion team secured first breakthrough when Akash D converted a penalty stroke in the 26th minute and give his team a narrow 1-0 half-time advantage.

Spartans showed more urgency on resumption and scored twice in the 35th minute, with Navjoy Singh and Shivam S chipping in quick succession. Seven minutes later, Stephen Swamy netted the fourth goal before Akshay Rajput hammered the fifth one in final minute.

MHAL President, Mangha Singh Bakshi presented Spartans with the Second Division champions trophy and the winners cash award of Rs 25,000, while Hockey Dadar received the runner-up prize of Rs 15,000.

Results – Second Div (final): Spartans SC 5 (Akash D, N Singh, Shivam S, S Swamy, Akshay Rajput) beat Hockey Dadar 0.