MHAL Independence Cup hockey: Superior Indian Navy tame CTC to win title

Mumbai: Formidable Indian Navy underlined their supremacy recording an authoritative 8-1 victory against Champions Training Centre (CTC) in the final of the Mumbai Hockey Association Limited (MHAL) organised Independence Cup hockey tournament, played at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate.

The highlight of the Indian Navy’s convincing win was the brilliance of consistent goal-scorer Rajat Sharma who scored a fine hat-trick. Prashant S. chipped in with two goals while Pawan Rajbhar, Yogesh Malik, and I.E. Palangappa, all contributed one goal each.

The hard-working Manpreet Singh managed to pull one back for Champions Training Centre, who were at the receiving end, in the second quarter.

MHAL President Mangha Singh Bakshi presented the champions Indian Navy with the glittering trophy and a cash award of Rs 15,000, while Champions Training Centre received the Runner up trophy and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Results -final: Indian Navy 8 (Rajat Sharma 3, Prashant S. 2, Pawan Rajbhar, Yogesh Malik, I.E. Palangappa) beat Champions Training Centre 1 (Manpreet Singh).