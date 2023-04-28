MFA League: Union Bank down Central Bank 3-2

Union Bank of India midfielder Elvin Fernandes and Central Bank of India’s Kamlesh Choudhary charge for the ball during their Elite (Corporate) Division match, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday evening. |

Mumbai: Union Bank of India put up a dogged display and managed to put it across a determined Central Bank of India by carving out a fighting 3-2 victory in an absorbing and lively Elite (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday evening.

The battle between the two bank outfits witnessed a thrilling contest as both played an open attacking game. Union Bank rocked the Central Bank citadel when striker Sumedh Kandale beat the rival goalkeeper in the very third minute to open the scoring. Four minutes later, Elvin Fernandes scored the second goal to double Union Bank’s lead before Central Banks’ striker Karan Jadiyar scored their first goal in the 18th minute to cut the lead.

But, in the next minute, Union Bank once again hit the target with Athang Kanekar striking the third goal, which sealed their win and to collect the full three points. Central Bank continued to fight on and managed to again reduce the deficit when Angeleen Masih scored their second goal.

In the second half, both teams created scoring opportunities, but their strikers failed to convert the openings.

Earlier, in a First Division encounter, Kapadia Nagar powered by the brilliance of striker Abhishek Singh who struck a brace of goals went on to defeat Feugo Tormento FC 3-1. Pratik Nikam netted Kapadia Nagar’s third goal while Pranit Gaikwad scored Feugo Tormento’s lone goal.

Results – YPL Boys’ U-15: Jupiter FC 3 (Dikshani Konar 2, Gopal V.) beat Kapadia Nagar FC 0.

The Soccer Academy 10 (Aarush B. 3, Vijay Lohar 2, Varun Durgia 2, Yash Lingayat, Rohit Ughade, Umar Ansari) beat D’Souza FA 0.

Boys’ U-13: Eleven Stars 9 (Mohd Parmar 4, Mohd Sayyed 2, Mohd Ansari, Hanzalla Siddique, Rashid Shaikh) beat Kapadia Nagar FC 0.

Soccer Club De Mumbai 2 (Eshan Mohammed, Saurav Harimohan) beat Offshoots FC 0.

Third Div: Indian Football Academy 7 (Soham Khedekar 2, Dominic Davis 2, Lallawmzuala R., Jilani Shaikh, Dhanush Nadar) beat Millat FC Youth 1 (Addulla Batliwala).

Life Care FC 1 (Owes Ansari) drew with Indian Football Club 1 (Mukesh Rawlo).

Holy Cross FA 2 (Rosh Rodrigues 2) beat Kapadia Nagar Under-19 1( Naheel Khan).

First Div: Kapadia Nagar FC 3 (Abhishek Singh 2, Pratik Nikam) beat Feugo Tormento FC 1 (Pranit Gaikwad).

GKW Rangers 1 (Kevin Gowda) drew with Don Bosco Academy 1 (Aqeel Shaikh).

Elite Div: Union Bank of India 3 (Sumedh Kandale, Elvin Fernandes, Athang Kanekar) beat Central Bank of India 2 (Karan Jadiyar, Angeleen Masih).