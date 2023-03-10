MFA League: Striker Neupane shines in India Rush 2-1 win

Mumbai: India Rush Soccer Club dished out a determined fighting performance and managed to score a late winner to carve out a 2-1 win against Kenkre FC in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground on Thursday.

Striker Dipu Neupane scored both the goals as India Rush recovered from a first half 0-1 deficit to come out victorious. Kenkre took the lead through Aniket Panchal’s strike in the 40th minute and went into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

However, India Rush came fighting back and in the 51st minute Neupane scored his first goal to level the scores and as the match was heading towards a draw, he again hit the target in the first minute of additional period to help his team snatch a thrilling victory.

Earlier, Rising Boys Academy riding on the twin strikes from Kautik Dongrikar defeated Storm Chasers FC by a comfortable 2-0 margin.

Results – Elite Div: India Rush Soccer Club 2 (Dipu Neupane 2) beat Kenkre FC 1 (Aniket Panchal).

First Div: Sunday Boys 3 (Ritesh Nishad 2, Aaron D’Costa) beat Yawn FC 0.

Rising Boys Academy 2 (Kautik Dongrikar 2) beat Storm Chasers FC 0.