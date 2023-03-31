 MFA League: Storm Chasers charge to huge 6-0 victory
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Mumbai, March 29: Storm Chasers proved too strong for Steadfast FC and charged to a 6-0 win in a First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

Strikers Dhirajsingh Bhakuni and Anish Gaud, both scored a brace of goals while Ankit Anand and Chris Kollapu chipped in with one each to complete the win.

In another match, Soccer Saga defeated Dadar XI 3-1. Strikers Varun Patil, Suraj Sharma, and Kartik Parmar, all scored a goal apiece for the winning team, while Vansh Patel scored the lone goal for the losing side.

First Div: Soccer Saga 3 (Varun Patil, Suraj Sharma, Kartik Parmar) beat Dadar XI 1 (Vansh Patel).

Storm Chasers FC 6 (Dhirajsingh Bhakuni 2, Anish Gaud 2, Ankit Anand, Chris Kollapu) beat Steadfast FC 0.

