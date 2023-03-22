MFA League: Shirke hat-trick leads Boxer FA to 5-0 win

Representative Image |

Mumbai, March 22: Boxer FA packed too much firepower and produced quite a strong punch as they defeated Sterling Das FA by a 5-0 margin in a First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday afternoon.

The highlights of Boxer FA’s big win was the brilliant efforts of striker Omkar Shirke who notched up a fine hat-trick of goals and Vickey Date who contributed two goals to seal the win.

Ear;ier, Sunday Boys enjoyed a successful day and got the better of Sagar FC by a clear 2-0 score line. Striker Ganesh Shetty struck both the goals to secure Sunday Boys victory.

Results - First Div: Sunday Boys 2 (Ganesh Shetty 2) beat Sagar SC 0.

Boxer FA 5 (Omkar Shirke 3, Vickey Date 2) beat Sterling Das FA 0.