 MFA League: Shirke hat-trick leads Boxer FA to 5-0 win
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMFA League: Shirke hat-trick leads Boxer FA to 5-0 win

MFA League: Shirke hat-trick leads Boxer FA to 5-0 win

The highlights of Boxer FA’s big win was the brilliant efforts of striker Omkar Shirke who notched up a fine hat-trick of goals and Vickey Date who contributed two goals to seal the win.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mumbai, March 22: Boxer FA packed too much firepower and produced quite a strong punch as they defeated Sterling Das FA by a 5-0 margin in a First Division  match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday afternoon.

The highlights of Boxer FA’s big win was the brilliant efforts of striker Omkar Shirke who notched up a fine hat-trick of goals and Vickey Date who contributed two goals to seal the win.

Ear;ier, Sunday Boys enjoyed a successful day and got the better of Sagar FC by a clear 2-0 score line. Striker Ganesh Shetty struck both the goals to secure Sunday Boys victory.

Results - First Div: Sunday Boys 2 (Ganesh Shetty 2) beat Sagar SC 0.

Boxer FA 5 (Omkar Shirke 3, Vickey Date 2) beat Sterling Das FA 0.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bombay duck has a new face': Fans troll Suryakumar Yadav after hattrick of golden ducks against...

'Bombay duck has a new face': Fans troll Suryakumar Yadav after hattrick of golden ducks against...

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav bamboozles Alex Carey with vicious spinning delivery

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav bamboozles Alex Carey with vicious spinning delivery

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma lashes out at Kuldeep Yadav after failed DRS Call; Watch Video

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma lashes out at Kuldeep Yadav after failed DRS Call; Watch Video

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live, Top Moments & Score Updates: India bowled out for 248 runs, Australia win...

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live, Top Moments & Score Updates: India bowled out for 248 runs, Australia win...

Nikhat Zareen & three other Indian pugilists enter Boxing World Championships semifinals

Nikhat Zareen & three other Indian pugilists enter Boxing World Championships semifinals