MFA League: Sellebrity, Strikers share honours in goalless draw

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic |
Mumbai: Sellebrity Football Club and Mumbai Strikers Sports Club shared honours as they played out a goalless draw in a evenly contested Elite Division (Private) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

In another Elite Div match, D.K. Pharma SC rallied to hold Mumbai Knights-JMJ Sports Club 1-1. Adithyan T. scored in first half stoppage time to give JMJ SC the lead. But, D.K. Pharma managed to score the equalizer in the second period through Eugene Nimako strike.

In an evenly contested First Div encounter, Vickey Date scored at the death to help Boxers FA snatch a slender 1-0 win against Yawn FC and collect the full three points.

In another First Division match, Sunday Boys defeated PIFA Under-17 by a 3-1 margin. For Sunday Boys the goals were scored by Ritesh Nishad, Reuben D’Souza and Vinod Nishad, while PIFA youngsters scored the lone goal through Rohan Lokhende's efforts. 

Results – First Div: Sunday Boys 3 (Ritesh Nishad, Reuben D’Souza, Vinod Nishad) beat  PIFA Under-17 1 (Rohan Lokhende).

Boxer FA 1 (Vickey Date) beat Yawn FC 0.

Elite Div: Mumbai Knights-JMJ Sports Club 1 (Adithyan T.) drew with D.K. Pharma 1 (Eugene Nimako).

Sellebrity SC 0 drew with Mumbai Strikers 0.

