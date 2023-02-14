MFA League: Oranje FC charge to another fluent win

Representative Image |

Mumbai, February 13: The Oranje FC were in terrific form and smoothly cruised to a 7-0 win against India Rush Soccer Club in an Elite Div (Private) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

The star performers of The Oranje FC facile victory was the efforts of Mohammed Asad Sayyed and Rinaldo Fernandes, both scoring a brace of goals each. Their teammates Siddhant Chavan, Yogesh Kadam and Aimar Adam netted one each to round-off the winning tally.

Earlier, Sellebrity FC and Mumbai Knights-JMJ Sports Club shared honours as they played out a tame goalless draw.

Results – Elite Div: The Oranje FC 7 (Mohammed Asad Sayyed 2, Rinaldo Fernandes 2, Siddhant Chavan, Yogesh Kadam, Aimar Adam) beat India Rush SC 0.

Sellebrity FC 0 drew with Mumbai Knights-JMJ Sports Club 0.

