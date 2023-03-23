 MFA League: Mumbai Port Trust record easy victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMFA League: Mumbai Port Trust record easy victory

MFA League: Mumbai Port Trust record easy victory

The port trust outfit were well-served by their strikers David D’Souza, Hemanty Shaikh, Ranjit Singh and Ronit Nannaraj, all scoring a goal each, while Central Railway pulled one back through Francis Hendricks.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Mumbai Port Trust enjoyed smooth sailing and outclassed Central Railway Mumbai Division by cruising to a 4-1 victory in a Super Div (Corporate) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday evening.

The port trust outfit were well-served by their strikers David D’Souza, Hemanty Shaikh, Ranjit Singh and Ronit Nannaraj, all scoring a goal each, while Central Railway pulled one back through Francis Hendricks.

Earlier, in a First Division match, Om Saidhan got the better of Goans Sporting Association by a fighting 3-2 margin. Roger Pereira, Tanishq Gadge and Pratik Panchal struck a goal apiece for the victors, while Goans scored through Mandar Kamble and Yash Kasare.

Results - Super Div (Corporate): Mumbai Port Trust 4 (David D’Souza, Hemanty Shaikh, Ranjit Singh, Ronit Nannaraj) beat Central Railway MD 1 (Francis Hendricks).

Results - First Div: Mumbai United FC 2 (Winston D’Silva, Sheldon Rego) beat Oranje FC – MT 0.

India On Track 3 (Joyson Chettiar 2, Pratyaksh Shetty) beat Sanpada FC 1 (Romit Anand).

Om Saidhan SM 3 (Roger Pereira, Tanishq Gadge, Pratik Panchal) beat Goans SA 2 (Mandar Kamble, Yash Kasare).

Super Div (Corporate): Mumbai Port Trust 4 (David D’Souza, Hemanty Shaikh, Ranjit Singh, Ronit Nannaraj) beat Central Railway MD 1 (Francis Hendricks).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup 2023: Tournament likely to be staged in Pakistan & one other overseas venue for India...

Asia Cup 2023: Tournament likely to be staged in Pakistan & one other overseas venue for India...

Haris Rauf poses with PSL trophy at Wagha boder, Indian fans react: 'For good background he chooses...

Haris Rauf poses with PSL trophy at Wagha boder, Indian fans react: 'For good background he chooses...

'I was poisoned with mercury, Shahid Afridi paid 40-50 lakh': Former Pakistan cricketer's shocking...

'I was poisoned with mercury, Shahid Afridi paid 40-50 lakh': Former Pakistan cricketer's shocking...

Smart cricketing brain & can emerge as leader: Vikram Solanki backs Shubman Gill for future...

Smart cricketing brain & can emerge as leader: Vikram Solanki backs Shubman Gill for future...

Nikhat Zareen & Nitu Ghanghas reach World Boxing Championship final

Nikhat Zareen & Nitu Ghanghas reach World Boxing Championship final