MFA League: Mumbai Port Trust record easy victory

Mumbai: Mumbai Port Trust enjoyed smooth sailing and outclassed Central Railway Mumbai Division by cruising to a 4-1 victory in a Super Div (Corporate) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday evening.

The port trust outfit were well-served by their strikers David D’Souza, Hemanty Shaikh, Ranjit Singh and Ronit Nannaraj, all scoring a goal each, while Central Railway pulled one back through Francis Hendricks.

Earlier, in a First Division match, Om Saidhan got the better of Goans Sporting Association by a fighting 3-2 margin. Roger Pereira, Tanishq Gadge and Pratik Panchal struck a goal apiece for the victors, while Goans scored through Mandar Kamble and Yash Kasare.

Results - Super Div (Corporate): Mumbai Port Trust 4 (David D’Souza, Hemanty Shaikh, Ranjit Singh, Ronit Nannaraj) beat Central Railway MD 1 (Francis Hendricks).

Results - First Div: Mumbai United FC 2 (Winston D’Silva, Sheldon Rego) beat Oranje FC – MT 0.

India On Track 3 (Joyson Chettiar 2, Pratyaksh Shetty) beat Sanpada FC 1 (Romit Anand).

Om Saidhan SM 3 (Roger Pereira, Tanishq Gadge, Pratik Panchal) beat Goans SA 2 (Mandar Kamble, Yash Kasare).

