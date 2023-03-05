MFA League: Kenkre, Rudra score identical 4-2 wins

Mumbai: Kenkre FC and Rudra FC recorded identical 4-2 wins from their respective Elite Division matches of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground on Friday.

Powered by the brilliance of Raul Almeida who struck a brace of goals Kenkre FC overcame Rush Soccer Club 4-2. Lakshay Harpalani and Abner Fernandes scored a goal each to complete Kenkre’s win, while India Rush got their goals through Suhayl Dholkawala and Sujal Ghanekar.

Rudra FC riding on the doubles strikes from Jyulian Koli and Siddharth Kamble defeated Silver Innings FC 4-2. Utsav Pradhan and Abbubaker Khan netted a goal each for the losing team.

In another Elite Division match, Mumbai Knights JMJ Sports Club got the better of Mumbai Strikers SC by a narrow 2-1 margin.

Results – Elite Division: Kenkre FC 4 (Raul Almeida 2, Lakshay Harpalani, Abner Fernandes) beat India Rush Soccer Club 2 (Suhayl Dholkawala, Sujal Ghanekar).

Mumbai Knights JMJ Sports Club 2 (Ashraf Ali Makandar, OG-Albins DeCruz) beat Mumbai Strikers SC 1 (Rishabh Vishwakarma).

Rudra FC 4 (Jyulian Koli 2, Siddharth Kamble 2) beat Silver Innings FC 2 (Utsav Pradhan, Abbubaker Khan).

First Division: Unido FC 4 (Shaun Pereira, Piyush Jha, Hansel Ferrao, Durgesh Pawar) beat V.R. Academy 1 (Ritesh Shukla).

GKW Rangers Youth 1 (Sahil Bhayan) beat Juhu Beach United ‘B’ 0.