MFA League: Iron Born FC get the better of Kenkre FC by a narrow 2-1 margin

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 09:27 AM IST
Representational Pic |
Mumbai: A youthful Iron Born FC played with plenty of grit and determination and they struck at the death to get the better of Kenkre FC by a narrow 2-1 margin in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

Iron Born started on a promising note and took the lead through an Armash Ansari strike in the 21st minute and went into the break with a slender 1-0 advantage.

On resumption, Kenkre FC pressed hard and managed to restore parity through Raul Almeida’s goal in the 84th minute. But, the Iron Born youngsters from a last ditch effort managed to score the decisive winner through their hard-working and dependable goal-scorer Mohammed Khatib in the first minute of the additional period.

Earlier, Rudra FC blanked Mumbai Strikers SC by a clear 3-0 margin. For the victors Mohammed Anas Baig netted a brace of goals and Shlok Vyas scored one to complete the win.

Results – First Division: Classic FC 5 (Noorudding Shaikh 3, Anees Pathan, Ovais Ansari) beat Rizvi Ceramics FC 2 (Nikhil Ghorpade 2).

United City FC 3 (Ansari Al Umair 2, Yunus Ansari) beat Soccer A – Z 0.

Elite Division: Rudra FC 3 (Mohammed Anas Baig 2, Shlok Vyas) beat Mumbai Strikers SC 0.

Iron Born FC 2 (Armash Ansari, Mohammed Khatib) beat Kenkre FC 1 (Raul Almeida).

