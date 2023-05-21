MFA League: IDBI Bank record big 9-1 victory

Mumbai: IDBI Bank were on cloud nine as they stormed to a facile 9-1 win against Naval Dockyard in an one-sided Super (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

The dominant IDBI Bank outfit scored goals at regular intervals with strikers Surender Lam, Vishal Solanki, Vijay Gupta and Ashwin Menon, all scoring two goals each while Shiva Pallan got one to complete the big win. Naval Dockyard scored a consolation goal through Ramesh Krishnamoorthy.

Earlier, in a First Division encounter, Anstrengung United played well and blanked Steadfast FC 3-0. For Anstrengung United strikers Alexander Moses, Nehal Salunkhe and Parvez Shaikh, all contributed with a goal each to seal the win.

Results - First Div: Anstrengung United 3 (Alexander Moses, Nehal Salunkhe, Parvez Shaikh) beat Steadfast FC 0.

Super Div: IDBI Bank 9 (Surender Lam 2, Vishal Solanki 2, Vijay Gupta 2, Ashwin Menon, Shiva Pallan) beat Naval Dockyard 1 (Ramesh Krishnamoorthy).