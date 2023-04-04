 MFA League: Holy Cross charge to a fluent 3-0 win
MFA League: Holy Cross charge to a fluent 3-0 win

Holy Cross FA struck solid form late in the second half and struck three quick goals to outplay Charoter Rukhi Samaj by charging to a 3-0 win in a Third Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
Mumbai: Holy Cross FA struck solid form late in the second half and struck three quick goals to outplay Charoter Rukhi Samaj by charging to a 3-0 win in a Third Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023, played at the YMCA ground, Mumbai Central.

After both teams failed to trouble the scorers and the scoreboard remained blank in the first half, and with 10 minutes remaining in the match Holy Cross outfit finally broke when Bosco Deelly opened the score to put his team in the lead. Later, Rosh Rodrigues and Hitendra Bharati scored one goal each to complete the winning tally and seal Holy Cross victory.

In another match of the same division First Goal FC recorded a contrasting 1-0 win against Mumbai Marines to collect the full three points. Striker Parth Ghargh struck the all-important winning goal to seal First Goal’s win.

Results – Third Div: Holy Cross FA 3 (Bosco Deelly, Rosh Rodrigues, HitendraBharati) beat Charoter Rukhi Samaj 0.

GKW Ranger Youth 2 (Sahil Bhyan Yash Shivankar) beat Feugo Tormento ‘B’ 1 (Viraj Sood).

First Goal FC 1 (Parth Ghargh) beat Mumbai Marines 0.

