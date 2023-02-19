MFA League: G.M. Sports defeat Kenkre FC 4-1

Representational Pic |

G.M. Sports Club were on a roll and cruised to a fluent 4-1 win against Kenkre FC in an Elite Division (Private) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Saturday.

In a well contested match, G.M. Sports Club grabbed the initiative when Shlok Tiwari found the back of the Kenkre net in the 15th minute. After a further 20 minute, G.M. Sports doubled their lead with Aman Sayyed firing home the second goal in the 36th minute and going into the break with a 2-0 cushion.

Kenkre came fighting back and reduced the deficit when striker Siddharth Colaco hit the target in the very second minute on resumption.

But, five minutes later, Kenkre’s midfielder Abhishek Sharma picked up his second yellow card and referee Arun Chakkravarthi sent him to the dressing room. Sharma was earlier booked in the 36th minute.

G.M. Sports took full advantage of the situation and struck two more goals. In the 63rd minute Aman Sayyed netted their third goal before Siddharth Chauhan scored the fourth in stoppage time.

Elite Div: GM Sports Club 4 (Aman Sayyed 2, Shlok Tiwari, Siddharth Chavan) beat Kenkre FC 1 (Siddharth Colaco).

