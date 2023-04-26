MFA League: Egypsio Noronha Noronha shines with superb a hat-trick

Mumbai: Striker Egypsio Noronha showed excellent finishing skills and played a key role by notching up a fine hat-trick of goals to inspire ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation) to a fighting 3-2 win against Income Tax in a hard-fought and tense Elite (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday evening.

The dashing forward Noronha scored the opening goal in the 19th minute and 20 minutes later added the second before Income Tax reduced the deficit with Sandesh Gadkari scoring a goal in injury time of the first half. Immediately on resumption Noronha was once again on target firing home another goal in the 47th minute to complete his hat-trick and seal ESIC’s lead. Income Tax tried to search for more goals but managed just one more with Henderson Dias finding the back of the ESIC net in the 63rd minute.

Earlier in a Super (Corporate) Division encounter, IDBI Bank were in prime form and stormed past Mumbai Port Trust by scoring a comfortable 3-0 win. Strikers Manav Vaidya, Jigesh Solanki and Praful Solanki all scored a goal each to complete IDBI’s victory.

Meanwhile, United City FC (Rhino SC) did not have to break into a sweat as they earned a full three points as their opponents Rizvi Ceramics SC failed to report for their First Division match.

Result – Third Division: Rising Sun FA 3 (Faisal Shaikh 2, Anil Sote) beat Miners SC 0.

Sahar Silver Star 2 (Satyam Chaudhary 2) beat Kandivali FC 0.

Indian Football Academy 6 (Soham Khedekar 3, Lallawzuala R., Dominic Davis, Jilani Shaikh) beat Victorians SC 1 (Atul Jadhav).

First Division: Rizvi Ceramics W/O United City FC.

Super (Corporate) Division: IDBI Bank 3 (Manav Vaidya, Jigesh Solanki, Praful Solanki) beat Mumbai Port Trust 0.

Elite (Corporate) Division: ESIC 3 (Egypsio Noronha 3) beat Income Tax 2 (Sandesh Gadkari, Henderson Dias).

YPL Boys’ U-13: Mumbai Soccer Prodigies 2 (Viviaan Gawaskar, Samay Sandhu) beat Talent United FA 0.

ReplyForward