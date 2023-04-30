 MFA League: Dominant Air India Youth sail to facile 11-0 victory
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Mumbai: A dominant Air India Youth had things much their own way against Naval Dockyard and smoothly cruised to a massive 11-0 win against Naval Dockyard in a Super (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

The hero of Air India’s win was striker Sujal Patil who scored a hat-trick, while Sachin Harijan netted two goals and Yash Koli, Clarence D’Souza, Vedant Kokate, Raj Mishra and Shlok Pobale added one each to complete the win.

Earlier, Dravstream Sports Club defeated P.D. Hinduja Sports Club 6-2 in a high-scoring First Division encounter. For Dravstream strikers (Pranav M. and  Manav Roy scored two goals each while Armaan M. and Brett L. contributed one each to complete the winning tally, while Aditya Chaudhari and Jiten Salian struck a goal apiece for the losing team.

Results - Third Div: Twinkle (Areeb Ansari, Soban Farooqui, Abu Zaid Ansari) beat Athletic Club Mumbai 1 (Darryl Fernando).

United City FC 0 drew with SFA Foundation 0.

Unido FC 2 (Durgesh Pawar, Shaun Pereira) beat Charoter Rukhi Samaj 0.

First Div: Dravstream SC (Pranav M. 2, Manav Roy 2, Armaan M., Brett L.) beat P.D. Hinduja SC 2 (Aditya Chaudhari, Jiten Salian).

Super Div: Air India Youth 11 (Sujal Patil 4, Sachin Harijan 2, Yash Koli, Clarence D’Souza, Vedant Kokate, Raj Mishra, Shlok Pobale) beat Naval Dockyard SC 0.

