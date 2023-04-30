MFA League: Dias on target in Income Tax win

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Income Tax and HDFC Bank both played with plenty of intent and were engaged in a tense tussle for supremacy. The the taxmen managed to find success and strike a decision winning goal which paved the way for their 1-0 win against HDFC Bank in a keenly contested Elite (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Sunday.

After a barren first half, Income Tax consistent striker Henderson Dias from a snap effort hit the target to give his team the lead. Thereafter, HDFC Bank fought on gamely and pressed hard for a goal, but a dogged Income Tax defence blunted all the rival efforts, which proved elusive at the end.

Earlier, in an exciting and high-scoring First Division encounter, Best Arts & Sports Club and BARC Staff Club shared honours as they played out a 3-3 draw. For BEST Prithviraj Bhikou scored two goals and Digambar Bhosle got one while BARC scored their goals through Patil D.S., Sharma D. and A.D. Pokle.

In First Division matches, Eleven Stars FC rode on Mohammed Sadab’s lone goal to overcome Worli Warriors Academy 1-0, while Romy Academy blanked Youngstar SC 3-0. Shailesh Yadav, Junaid Ansari and Yohan Mahanti were bang on target with a goal each for the winning team.

Results - Third Div: Young Boys ‘B’ 4 (Furquan Ansari 2, Ali Ansari 2) beat D’Souza FC ‘B’ 0.

Bombay Baptist Church 3 (Ayush Shinde, Gautam Parmar, OG-Pratik Shigwan) beat Chembur YMCA 1 (Harijot Saini).

Eleven Stars FC 1 (Mohammed Sadab) beat Worli Warriors Academy 0.

Romy Academy 3 (Shailesh Yadav, Junaid Ansari, Yohan Mahanti) beat Youngstar SC 0.

First Div: Best Arts & Sports Club 3 (Prithviraj Bhikou 2, Digambar Bhosle) drew with BARC Staff Club 3 (Patil D.S., Sharma D., A.D. Pokle).

Elite Div: Income Tax 1 (Henderson Dias) beat HDFC Bank 0.