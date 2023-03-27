MFA League: Customs derail Western Railway

Mumbai: Former champion Mumbai Customs scored a fluent 2-0 win against Western Railway SA in an Elite Division (Corporate) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

After both teams failed to find the net in the first half, Custom hit the target twice in the second period through a brace of goals from Ajinkya Birajdar to collect all three points.

Earlier, Air India defeated Income Tax 4-1 in a Nadkarni Cup knockout football match. Strikers Asad Munshi, Dion Menezes, Arfat Ansari and Kamran Ansari scored a goal each for Air India, while Income Tax scored one through Lalit Bangera.

In a First Division encounter, Don Bosco Academy had things their own way against PIFA Sports (Colaba) Under-17 and charged to a clear 2-0 victory. Strikers Omkar Singh and Kanishk Chhetiar struck one goal each to complete Don Bosco’s victory.

Results - Elite Div: Mumbai Customs 2 (Ajinkya Birajdar 2) beat Western Railway SA 0.

Nadkarni Cup: Air India SC 4 (Asad Munshi, Dion Menezes, Arfat Ansari, Kamran Ansari) beat Income Tax 1 (Lalit Bangera).

First Div: Don Bosco Academy 2 (Omkar Singh, Kanishk Chhetiar) beat PIFA Sports (Colaba) Under-17.

Third Div: Victorians SC 5 (Raj Sawant, Ajay Jadhav, Smith Koli, Sachin Gotpagar, Soham Narvekar) beat Athletic Club Mumbai 0.