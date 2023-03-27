 MFA League: Customs derail Western Railway
MFA League: Customs derail Western Railway

After both teams failed to find the net in the first half, Custom hit the target twice in the second period through a brace of goals from Ajinkya Birajdar to collect all three points.

Mumbai: Former champion Mumbai Customs scored a fluent 2-0 win against Western Railway SA in an Elite Division (Corporate) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

Earlier, Air India defeated Income Tax 4-1 in a Nadkarni Cup knockout football match. Strikers Asad Munshi, Dion Menezes, Arfat Ansari and Kamran Ansari scored a goal each for Air India, while Income Tax scored one through Lalit Bangera.

In a First Division encounter, Don Bosco Academy had things their own way against PIFA Sports (Colaba) Under-17 and charged to a clear 2-0 victory. Strikers Omkar Singh and Kanishk Chhetiar struck one goal each to complete Don Bosco’s victory.

Results - Elite Div: Mumbai Customs 2 (Ajinkya Birajdar 2) beat Western Railway SA 0.

Nadkarni Cup: Air India SC 4 (Asad Munshi, Dion Menezes, Arfat Ansari, Kamran Ansari) beat Income Tax 1 (Lalit Bangera).

First Div: Don Bosco Academy 2 (Omkar Singh, Kanishk Chhetiar) beat PIFA Sports (Colaba) Under-17.

Third Div: Victorians SC 5 (Raj Sawant, Ajay Jadhav, Smith Koli, Sachin Gotpagar, Soham Narvekar) beat Athletic Club Mumbai 0.

