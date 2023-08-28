 MFA League: Chavan Brace Spurs Salsette FC
MFA League: Chavan Brace Spurs Salsette FC

It was a come-from-behind 3-1 victory for Salsette FC

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 07:29 PM IST
article-image

Riding on Devansh Chavan’s twin strikes Salsette FC fought back and recovered after trailing 0-1 to defeat Millat FC by a comfortable 3-1 margin in a Super Division Group-C match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

Millat FC started on a promising note by taking the lead through Simnan Shaikh’s strike in the 18th minute. But, Salsette FC equalized through Chavan in the 38th minute and went into the break on level terms at 1-all.

In the second half, scored his and the team’s second goal in the 54th minute before Nilay Jaywant struck the third goal in the 70th minute to complete the win.

Earlier in a Group-B, Mumbai Marines made a bright winning start defeating Young Boys FC by a narrow 1-0 goal scored by Gaurav More in the 77th minute.

Later, Altamash Valsangkar’s lone strike helped West Zone United FC get the better of Charkop FC by a 1-0 margin.

Results: Super Division: Mumbai Marines 1 (Gaurav More) beat Young Boys FC 0.

Salsette FC 3 (Devansh Chavan 2, Nilay Jaywant) beat Millat FC 1 (Simnan Shaikh).

West Zone United FC 1 (Altamash Valsangkar) beat Charkop FC 0.

