MFA League: Century Rayon down Central Railway 2-1

Mumbai, March 30: Century Rayon got the better of Central Railway by a close 2-1 margin in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Strikers Shubham G. and Karan Pal were bang on target with a goal each for Century Rayon while Zuber Desai scored Central Railway’s lone goal.

In First Division matches, Vipul Gorai FC defeated Oscar Foundation 2-1. Harsh Korlekar and Lavnaya Kunkerkar netted a goal each for the winners, while Oscar Foundation pulled one back through Rishi Saroj’s efforts.

Later in the day, Ayush Worlikar scored the lone goal which helped Anstrengung United get the better of Kenkre FC Under-17 by a slender 1-0 margin.

Earlier, Mumbai City FC riding on Harsh Patil’s brace of goals comfortably defeated Kenkre FC by a clear 4-1 margin in a Reliance Foundation Development League (Regional Qualifiers, Mumbai Zone) match. Gyamar Nikum and Mustafa Shaikh scored the other two goals to seal Mumbai City’s win while Kenkre FC pulled one back through Lakshay Harpalani.

Results – RF Development League: Mumbai City FC 4 (Harsh Patil 2, Gyamar Nikum, Mustafa Shaikh) beat Kenkre FC 1 (Lakshay Harpalani).

First Div: Vipul Gorai FC 2 (Harsh Korlekar, Lavnaya Kunkerkar) beat Oscar Foundation 1 (Rishi Saroj).

Anstrengung United 1 (Ayush Worlikar) beat Kenkre FC Under-17 0.

Elite Div: Century Rayon 2 (Shubham G., Karan Pal) beat Central Railway 1 (Zuber Desai).