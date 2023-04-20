MFA League: Central Bank drop two valuable points

Mumbai: Central Bank of India dropped two points as they conceded a late goal to Bank of Baroda and had to share honours in a exciting 1-1 draw in an Elite (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

The bankmen started in whirlwind fashion and took a fourth minute lead through striker Shrinath Rathod.

However, they were unable to hold on to that advantage and seemed to have dropped guard towards the end and Bank of Baroda scored the equalizer through Denzil Mascarenhas in the 83rd minute to salvage a draw and snatch a point.

Earlier, Mumbai Port Trust riding on Yash Potdar’s hat-trick of goals got the better of Tata Power SC by a fighting 4-2 margin. Shyam Redekar scored an early goal to give Port Trust the lead before Potdar scored three successive goals to seal the win. Suraj Dalvi scored both Tata Power goals.

Results - First Div: Soccer Saga SA 3 (Brucely Tamang, Avinash Gajare, Varun Patil) beat Steadfast FC 2 (Vinay Yadav, Harsh Kanojia).

Mumbai Port Trust 4 (Yash Potdar 3, Shyam Redekar) beat Tata Power SC 2 (Suraj Dalvi 2).

Elite (Corporate) Div: Central Bank of India 1 (Shrinath Rathod) drew with Bank of Baroda 1 (Denzil Mascarenhas).