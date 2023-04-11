 MFA League: Central Bank derail Central Railway 1-0
Striker Numan Ansari scored the lone goal in the 30th minute which sealed the win for Central Bank.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Central Bank of India clinched a narrow 1-0 win against Central Railway in anElite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

Earlier, in a Super Division encounter, Teleperformance SC proved too good for Tata Power and charged to a 4-0 win. The Teleperformance attackers Aston Parlerkar, Pratik Koli, Karmesh Pakori and Rutikesh Koli all scored one goal each to complete the win.

Results – First Div: Kopana FC-WC 1 Agasya Mangela) beat Bombay Gymkhana Colts 0.

Super (Corporate) Div: Teleperformance SC 4 (Aston Parlerkar, Pratik Koli, Karmesh Pakori, Rutikesh Koli) beat Tata Power 0.

Elite (Corporate) Div: Central Bank of India 1 (Numan Ansari) beat Central Railway 0.

RF Development League: RF Young Champs 1 (Vian Murgod) beat Iron Born FC 0.

