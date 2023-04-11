MFA League: Central Bank derail Central Railway 1-0

Mumbai: Central Bank of India clinched a narrow 1-0 win against Central Railway in anElite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

Striker Numan Ansari scored the lone goal in the 30th minute which sealed the win for Central Bank.

Earlier, in a Super Division encounter, Teleperformance SC proved too good for Tata Power and charged to a 4-0 win. The Teleperformance attackers Aston Parlerkar, Pratik Koli, Karmesh Pakori and Rutikesh Koli all scored one goal each to complete the win.

Results – First Div: Kopana FC-WC 1 Agasya Mangela) beat Bombay Gymkhana Colts 0.

Super (Corporate) Div: Teleperformance SC 4 (Aston Parlerkar, Pratik Koli, Karmesh Pakori, Rutikesh Koli) beat Tata Power 0.

Elite (Corporate) Div: Central Bank of India 1 (Numan Ansari) beat Central Railway 0.

RF Development League: RF Young Champs 1 (Vian Murgod) beat Iron Born FC 0.