 MFA League: Air India soar past Teleperformance SC
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMFA League: Air India soar past Teleperformance SC

MFA League: Air India soar past Teleperformance SC

The airmen dominated play and strikers Clarence D’Souza and Maan Soni netted a goal each to complete the win.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
An Air India Youth player and a Teleperformance SC player fight for ball possession during their Super (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday. | MUMBAI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Mumbai, April 21: Air India Youth scored two goals, one in each half, to soar past Teleperformance SC by a clear 2-0 margin in a Super (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

The airmen dominated play and strikers Clarence D’Souza and Maan Soni netted a goal each to complete the win.

Meanwhile, Goregaon Sports Club continued with the superb winning run and blanked FC Mumbaikars by a convincing 2-0 margin in a First Division match. The Goregaon outfit scored through Roshan Kishore and Zakaria Shaikh to complete the winning margin.

In another match of the same division Sanket Kadam scored the all-important winning goal as Godrej & Boyce defeated BEST Sports & Arts Club by a narrow 1-0 score line.

 Results – First Div: Goregaon SC 2 (Roshan Kishore, Zakaria Shaikh) beat FC Mumbaikars 0.

Godrej & Boyce 1 (Sanket Kadam) beat BEST Sports & Arts Club 0.

Super (Corporate) Div: Air India Youth 2 (Clarence D’Souza, Maan Soni) beat Teleperformance SC 0.

Elite Div: Western Railway Century Rayon

Third Div:  GKW Rangers Youth 1 (Bikash Hansdah) beat Black Panthers 0.

Feugo Tormento FC ‘B’ 1 (Ali Gheewala) beat Freunds FA 0.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2023: Jadeja's 3/22, Conway's unbeaten 77 help CSK thrash SRH by 7 wickets

IPL 2023: Jadeja's 3/22, Conway's unbeaten 77 help CSK thrash SRH by 7 wickets

Star Sports has sign India cricketer Rishabh Pant as its latest 'Believe Ambassador'.

Star Sports has sign India cricketer Rishabh Pant as its latest 'Believe Ambassador'.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Dewon Conway leads CSK to 7 wicket win over Sunrisers...

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Dewon Conway leads CSK to 7 wicket win over Sunrisers...

IPL 2023: 'Once he gets into his 40s, he slows down': Manjrekar weighs in on Virat Kohli strike-rate...

IPL 2023: 'Once he gets into his 40s, he slows down': Manjrekar weighs in on Virat Kohli strike-rate...

'Ab bhi ball..': Sachin Tendulkar said this to Virat Kohli after getting out early in 2011 World Cup...

'Ab bhi ball..': Sachin Tendulkar said this to Virat Kohli after getting out early in 2011 World Cup...