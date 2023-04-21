MFA League: Air India soar past Teleperformance SC

An Air India Youth player and a Teleperformance SC player fight for ball possession during their Super (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday. | MUMBAI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Mumbai, April 21: Air India Youth scored two goals, one in each half, to soar past Teleperformance SC by a clear 2-0 margin in a Super (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

The airmen dominated play and strikers Clarence D’Souza and Maan Soni netted a goal each to complete the win.

Meanwhile, Goregaon Sports Club continued with the superb winning run and blanked FC Mumbaikars by a convincing 2-0 margin in a First Division match. The Goregaon outfit scored through Roshan Kishore and Zakaria Shaikh to complete the winning margin.

In another match of the same division Sanket Kadam scored the all-important winning goal as Godrej & Boyce defeated BEST Sports & Arts Club by a narrow 1-0 score line.

Results – First Div: Goregaon SC 2 (Roshan Kishore, Zakaria Shaikh) beat FC Mumbaikars 0.

Godrej & Boyce 1 (Sanket Kadam) beat BEST Sports & Arts Club 0.

Super (Corporate) Div: Air India Youth 2 (Clarence D’Souza, Maan Soni) beat Teleperformance SC 0.

Elite Div: Western Railway Century Rayon

Third Div: GKW Rangers Youth 1 (Bikash Hansdah) beat Black Panthers 0.

Feugo Tormento FC ‘B’ 1 (Ali Gheewala) beat Freunds FA 0.