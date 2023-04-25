MFA League: Air India scrape past Mumbai Customs 1-0

Mumbai, April 24: Former champions Air India had to work hard for the close 1-0 win against a spirited Mumbai Customs in an Elite (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday evening.

After a barren first Air India hit the target through the efforts of Dwight D’Abreao in the 53rd minute to take the lead, which they managed to hold on to till the end of the match and snatch the win an pocket the full three points.

Earlier in a Super (Corporate) Division encounter, Britacel Silicones SC regirsted a fluent 4-2 win against Naval Dockyard to pocket all the three points. Striker Evren D’Souza scored a brace of goals, while Clyde Fernandes and Shrinivas Jogu got one each to complete Britacel Silicones win, while Naval Dockyard scored both their goals through Kalpesh S.

Result – Third Division: D’Souza FA 5 (Kush Karia 2, Zeus Balsara, Saddam Hussain, Kaushal Singh ) beat FC Cosmos 1 (Abhay Salve).

St. Rock FC 2 (Harsh Ratne, OG-Atitesh M) beat First Goal FC 0.

First Division: Miners FC 3 (Kush Gohil 2, Swayam Jain) beat Worli SC 2 (Ketan Khadka, Rosaria Dias).

Super (Corporate) Division: Britacel Silicones SC 4 (Evren D’Souza 2, Clyde Fernandes, Shrinivas Jogu) beat Naval Dockyard 2 (Kalpesh S.).

Elite (Corporate) Division: Air India 1 (Dwight D’Abreo) beat Mumbai Customs 0.