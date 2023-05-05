MFA League: Air India and Customs record fluent victories

Mumbai: Former champions Air India and Mumbai Customs recorded fluent victories in their respective Elite (Corporate) Division matches of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

A dominant Air India enjoyed smooth sailing and cruised to a big 7-0 win against ESIC Sports Club. Prolific striker Dwight D’Abreo scored a hat-trick of goals while teammates Swatej Vankudre, Arfat Ansari, Umang Surti and Nathan Rosario chipped in with one goal apiece to complete the winning tally.

Later, in the evening Mumbai Customs powered by the brilliance of Dhaval Waghela who showed good finishing did well to score all the three goals to seal the win.

Results – Elite Div: Mumbai Customs 3 (Dhaval Waghela 3) beat Central Railway 0.

Air India 7 (Dwight D’Abreo 3, Swatej Vankudre, Arfat Ansari, Umang Surti, Nathan Rosario) beat ESIC 0.

Third Div: Unido FC 6 (Sartak Shukla 2, Hansel Ferrao, Durgesh Pawar, Pratik Chaudhari, Piyush Jha) beat Kapadia Nagar Under-19 0.

Blacj Panther 2 (Aslam Kha, Fedinand F.) beat Feugo Tormento FC ‘B’ 0.

Worli Warriors Academy 0 drew with Young Boys ‘B’ 0.

Sundernagar FC 2 (Yash Suvarna, Ritesh P) beat Sagar Mitra Mandal 0.