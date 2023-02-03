MFA League 2022-2023: Shaikh, Patil steer Atlanta to victory

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMFA League 2022-2023: Shaikh, Patil steer Atlanta to victory

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
Players from Atlanta FC (left) and Kenkre FC seen in action during their Elite Division match of the MFA League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. |
Mumbai: Strikers Arif Shaikh and Himanshu Patil scored a brace of goals each in leading Atlanta FC to a comfortable 7-1 win against Kenkre FC in an Elite Division (Private) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

Mandeep Singh, Nishant Shetty and Sunny Thakur, all scored a goal each to complete the winning tally. Kenkre FC scored the lone goal through Jay Bhavani’s efforts.

Meanwhile, Bombay Muslims SC defeated Mumbai Strikers SC 2-0 with striker Akeef Momin striking a goal in each half to complete the win.

In another match, Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) were in striking form and stormed to a thumping 9-0 win against India Rush Soccer Club with Pragnesh Solanki and Sanchit Singh scoring a brace of goals each while

Results – Elite Div: Atlanta FC 7 (Arif Shaikh 2, Himanshu Patil 2, Mandeep Singh, Nishant Shetty, Sunny Thakur) beat Kenkre FC 1 (Jay Bhavani).

Bombay Muslims SC 2 (Akeef Momin 2) beat Mumbai Strikers 0.

The Oranje FC 5 (Yogesh Kadam 2, Rinaldo Fernandes 2, Aimar Adam) beat GM Sports Club 2 (Sudhakar Ranjan 2).

Karnatak SA 9 (Pragnesh Solanki 3, Sanchit Singh 3, Mohammed Zaid, Asadul Khan, Pratham Ghatnur) beat India Rush Soccer Club 0.

