MFA League 2022-2023: Shaikh, Patil steer Atlanta to victory

Players from Atlanta FC (left) and Kenkre FC seen in action during their Elite Division match of the MFA League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. |

Mumbai: Strikers Arif Shaikh and Himanshu Patil scored a brace of goals each in leading Atlanta FC to a comfortable 7-1 win against Kenkre FC in an Elite Division (Private) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

Mandeep Singh, Nishant Shetty and Sunny Thakur, all scored a goal each to complete the winning tally. Kenkre FC scored the lone goal through Jay Bhavani’s efforts.

Meanwhile, Bombay Muslims SC defeated Mumbai Strikers SC 2-0 with striker Akeef Momin striking a goal in each half to complete the win.

In another match, Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) were in striking form and stormed to a thumping 9-0 win against India Rush Soccer Club with Pragnesh Solanki and Sanchit Singh scoring a brace of goals each while

Results – Elite Div: Atlanta FC 7 (Arif Shaikh 2, Himanshu Patil 2, Mandeep Singh, Nishant Shetty, Sunny Thakur) beat Kenkre FC 1 (Jay Bhavani).

Bombay Muslims SC 2 (Akeef Momin 2) beat Mumbai Strikers 0.

The Oranje FC 5 (Yogesh Kadam 2, Rinaldo Fernandes 2, Aimar Adam) beat GM Sports Club 2 (Sudhakar Ranjan 2).

Karnatak SA 9 (Pragnesh Solanki 3, Sanchit Singh 3, Mohammed Zaid, Asadul Khan, Pratham Ghatnur) beat India Rush Soccer Club 0.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)