MFA Football League: Striker Sanchit Singh shines in KSA’s easy victory

Mumbai: Striker Sanchit Singh was in good scoring form and struck two goals in leading Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) to a convincing 3-0 win against Mumbai Strikers Sport Club in an Elite Division (Private League) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday afternoon. Singh’s teammate Advait P. scored one goal to seal the win.

Later in the evening, Atlanta Football Club got the better of Millat FC by a narrow 2-1 margin in the second Elite Division (Private League) match. The winning side scored their goals through Nishant Shetty (29th minute) and Abhijit Tawhare (59th minute) while Millat FC pulled one back through Duane D’Souza (51st minute).

Earlier, the KSA outfit dished out a combined effective performance and dominated the proceedings throughout the 90-minute duration and cashed in on the chances to come out trumps.

However, KSA had to wait till the 24th minute to take the lead with Singh netting the first goal and giving the team a slender 1-0 half-time lead.

KSA continued to hold the upper hand and torment the Mumbai Strikers defenders and midway through the second session they once again found success with Advait P. scoring the second goal to double the lead. Nine minutes later, Singh showed good opportunism to strike the third goal and complete KSA’s fluent victory and to pocket the full three points.

In a Second Division encounter, South Mumbai United FC defeated Friends United FC by a comfortable 3-1 margin. Rajveer Kesari, Omkar Shinde and Hitarth Mandekar all scored one goal each to complete South Mumbai’s win while Friends United scored the lone goal through Mahesh Poojari.

Results – Second Div: South Mumbai United FC 3 (Rajveer Kesari, Omkar Shinde, Hitarth Mandekar) beat Friends United SC 1 (Mahesh Poojari).

Navnagar SC 4 (Bhushan Koli, Pratik Koli, Divyesh Lakde, Ronit Koli) beat SOSMTSS 2 (Adrian D’Souza 2).

Elite Div: Karnatak SA 3 (Sanchit Singh 2, Advait P.) beat Mumbai Strikers SC 0. Atlanta FC 2 (Nishant Shetty, Abhijit Tawhare) beat Millat FC 1 (Duane D’Souza).