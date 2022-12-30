MFA Football League: Kenkre FC score easy 3-0 victory over Sellebrity FC

Mumbai: Kenkre FC dished out a brilliant combined performance and in an authoritative fashion blanked Sellebrity FC 3-0 in an Elite Division (Private League) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday evening.

In a keenly contested encounter, the Kenkre outfit did well to capitalie on the chances that came their way to score the goals that knocked the fight out of their opponents. In the 22nd minute Silvester Serrao found the back of the net to give Kenkre a 1-0 half-time advantage and 10 minutes on resumption, Arya Gandharva struck the second to double Kenkre’s lead and gain the upper hand. Jordan Koli fired home the third goal in the second minute of additional period to complete Kenkre’s winning tally.

Earlier, in another Elite Division match, G.M. Sports Club and Silver Innings FC shared honours as they played out a 1-1 draw. Khushal Makwana was on target as G.M. Sports Club took a ninth minute lead before Khushal Makwana scored for Silver innings in the 35th minute to force a division of two points.

In Second Division encounters, Waves FC continued with their impressive unbeaten streak as they defeated FC Mumbaikars 2-0 in their concluding Group-A league match. Devarsh Koli and Sachin Harijan scored a goal each to seal Waves FC’s win and place them at the top of the table with 22 points and qualify for the play-off league.

In the other Group-A match, SC Chincholi trounced Lemon Break SA 3-0 to collect all the three points to also tally 22 points and finish behind Waves FC and also progress to the second phase. For SC Chincholi the goals came through the efforts of Karan Surve who scored a brace and one from Athava Khopkar to complete their win.

Results - Second Div: Vision Rescue 2 (Arvind Yadav, Ajinkya Umasare) beat Malwani SC 0.

Waves FC 2 (Devarsh Koli, Sachin Harjan) beat FC Mumbaikars 0.

SC Chincholi 3 (Karan Surve 2, Athava Khopkar) beat Lemon Break SA 0.

Elite Div: G.M. Sports Club 1 (Shreyas Vatekar) drew with Silver Innings FC 1 (Khushal Makwana).

Kenkre FC 3 (Silvester Serrao, Arya Gandharva, Jordan Koli) beat Sellebrity FC 0.