MFA Football League: Impressive Rinaldo Fernandes nets fine hat-trick

Mumbai: Rinaldo Fernandes was in impressive scoring form and struck a fine hat-trick which inspired The Oranje FC to a fluent 6-0 win against Rudra FC in an Elite Division (Private League) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday afternoon.

Dashing striker

The dashing striker scored all his three goals in the first half. In the second period Rinaldo’s teammates Sahil Bhokare, Aimar Adam and substitute Yogesh Kadam scored one each to complete the massive winning tally.

In another Elite Div encounter, Bombay Muslims SC riding on the twin strikes from Sohel Ali Khan got the better of India Rush SC by a close 2-1 margin. Sohel scored the first goal in the 15th minute and after Saurabh Ramteke had scored the equalizer for India Rush in the 55th, he was again on target scoring the crucial winner in the 73rd minute to secure the win.

Catholic Gymkhana win

Earlier in a Second Division encounter, Catholic Gymkhana after conceding an early soft goal against Sara FA did well to regroup and took the fight to the rival camp. They were a dominant lot and created the better opportunities, but the forwards wasted some easy chances, and finally managed to score a late equalizer which ensured they shared two goals and two points with Sara FA.

Against the run of play a bit of clumsy defending allowed Sara FA to get in the clear and Prathamesh M. made no mistake in shooting home with a diagonal shot from inside the penalty area.

Thereafter, Catholic Gymkhana had multiple chances and Mohit Chandiramani was unlucky his deft shot hit the upright before Ralph Cardoz and Taufiq Shaikh failed to score from close in the first half.

In the second session, Catholic Gymkhana continued to dictate terms and their central defender headed home to level the scores in the 62nd minute. Enterprising midfielder Abu Shaikh weaved his way from the left touchline and chipped across for Tandel who leapt high and firmly headed to the top of the net.

Results – Second Div: Catholic Gymkhana 1 (Dhiraj Tandel) drew with Sara FA 1 (Prathamesh M). Athens FC 6 (Nikhil Makwana 3, Rohit Tulaskar, Neil Patade, Satyaveer Matharoo) beat Teresarians SC 0. Jeevies FC 2 (Nilesh Swain, Aniket Sharma) beat Strangerz FA 0. Elite Div: Bombay Muslims 2 (Sohel Ali Khan 2) beat India Rush SC 1 (Saurabh Ramteke). The Oranje FC 6 (Rinaldo Fernandes 3, Sahil Bhokare, Aimar Adam, Yogesh Kadam) beat Rudra FC 0.