MeToo movement begins in WWE: Several women accuse pro-wrestler 'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher of sexual assault; #SpeakOut trends on Twitter

"Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero-tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended,” WWE asserted in the statement," the statement read.

The woman, who accused Gallagher of tearing her skirt after she refused to sit on his lap, said that she did not bring up the story until recently when she said, "I never thought this is something I would say publicly, but I want others to know that they never need to be ashamed and should feel like they can tell their stories."

"On New Years Eve of 2014 I attended a house party, and Jack Gallagher (Gentleman Jack) was there. Jack got me drunk. While I acknowledge that I am an adult and can make my own decisions, he was literally pouring straight spirits into my glass, putting it to my mouth and telling me to drink. When I would make myself a drink he would add more alcohol when my glass was unattended. I thought I was in a safe environment and didn’t need to shield my glass," she revealed.

"Jack asked me to sit on his lap, I said no. He then sat on my lap, and made advances. The entire time I expressed that I was uncomfortable, but I also didn’t want to make a scene. In hindsight I should have.

"At the end of the evening I went to the bathroom, and Jack barged into the room. I immediately stood up and tried to pull my skirt down. Jack grabbed me, and he pulled at my skirt. He pulled so hard he ripped my skirt. I managed to push him away and I left the room, I then immediately left the party. I spent years afterwards downplaying the story, trying to not cause any issues. I’m not going to be silent any longer."

