Messi to Chicago Bulls? As Argentine wishes to leave Barcelona, sporting teams show interest in potential signing

Lionel Messi's wish to leave Barcelona has stunned the entire sporting fraternity. A certain trend has taken the internet by a storm where teams from various sports have offered the Argentine wizard a spot in their team.
That is the dominance over sports Messi has. After all, he is in fact the G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time).
Following the news, Messi was the top trend and was widely discussed on various social media platforms with over 10 million tweets in just hours.
Meanwhile, sporting teams across the world also participated in the trend in which they teased the potential signing of the Argentine wizard.
Taking to Twitter, NBA side Chicago Bulls shared a picture of Messi with his name and number 10 on the jersey.
Serie A side Sampdoria took to Twitter and wrote: "Our No.10 jersey was free last time we checked."
Ryan Babel, a Dutch footballer, who is currently on loan at Ajax, shared a picture of Messi with his parent club Galatasaray. He wrote: "Let's try and sign him."
Basketball player Josh Hart, who seems to be a Chelsea fan, invited the 33-year-old to be a part of the Blues. Chelsea have already made the most of this transfer window with top signings.
Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of the Honda Factory Team competing in MotoGP shared a photoshopped picture of Messi in their racing kit.
The Mercedes AMG division from Formula One participated in the trend and shared a hilarious chat screenshot.
Baseball team Fresno Grizzlies shared a photoshopped picture of Messi in their kit and wondered if the Argentine ever had the thought of trying out baseball. "Wonder if Messi has ever thought of trying out baseball," the tweet read.
Meanwhile, Spanish side Leganes shared a hilarious image of their defender Unai Bustinza holding onto Messi trying to stop the Argentine from dribbling past him.
"Let us call Bustinza... He can solve this in a minute!," the tweet read.
Keeping the rumours aside, Messi's potential move to these clubs depends on whether the Barcelona skipper is allowed to leave on a free transfer or not.
Barcelona hinted that a legal battle could be coming and said it won’t automatically grant the Argentina great his wishes. Barcelona said it told Messi in response that it wants him to stay and finish his career at the club.
The dispute centers around a clause in Messi’s contract.
Barcelona said the document sent by Messi referenced a clause allowing him to leave for free at the end of the season. However, the club said the deadline for triggering that clause expired in June and that it would seek legal advice. Messi’s contract also includes a 700 million euro ($826 million) buyout clause.
The Spanish season would normally have ended in May but was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Spanish media said an emergency board meeting was expected to take place on Wednesday, when the club had already scheduled the official presentation of forward Francisco Trincão.
