Messi to Chicago Bulls? As Argentine wishes to leave Barcelona, sporting teams show interest in potential signing

Lionel Messi's wish to leave Barcelona has stunned the entire sporting fraternity. A certain trend has taken the internet by a storm where teams from various sports have offered the Argentine wizard a spot in their team.

That is the dominance over sports Messi has. After all, he is in fact the G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time).

Following the news, Messi was the top trend and was widely discussed on various social media platforms with over 10 million tweets in just hours.

Meanwhile, sporting teams across the world also participated in the trend in which they teased the potential signing of the Argentine wizard.

Taking to Twitter, NBA side Chicago Bulls shared a picture of Messi with his name and number 10 on the jersey.