Messi, Suarez return to training ahead of Barcelona's clash against Mallorca on June 13

Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were spotted with the majority of the first team members during a training session at Camp Nou, ahead of their fixture against Mallorca on June 13.

Suarez was declared fit for the clash after having fully recuperated from a knee injury for which he underwent surgery in January.

Messi had trained indoors alone for a few days after picking up a reported leg injury. It was initially speculated to be a long term injury but Barcelona allayed the fears.

"Barca captain Leo Messi has a minor right quadriceps injury and trained in isolation, doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks with just eight days remaining before Barca finally get back to playing matches. He should be able to rejoin his teammates in a few days' time," said the Spanish champions earlier in a statement.