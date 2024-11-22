 'Mere Dono Gautam Ka Time...': Fans Draw Parallel Between Gambhir & Adani After India's Batting Collapse In AUS vs IND 1st Test
'Mere Dono Gautam Ka Time...': Fans Draw Parallel Between Gambhir & Adani After India's Batting Collapse In AUS vs IND 1st Test

Team India were bowled out for just 150 runs inside two sessions

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir received flak on social media after team India suffered batting collapse on Day 1 of the AUS vs IND 1st test in Perth. The Jasprit Bumrah-led team India were bowled out for just 150 runs inside two sessions on the opening day. On of the fan compared Gambhir to Gautam Adani following India's disastrous batting effort with image of Prime inister Narendra Modi. Adani is in news after US Court Issued Warrant Against Gautam Adani In ₹2,110 Crore Bribe Case For 'Defrauding Investors'

Fans reaction to Team India's batting collapse https://x.com/vegetarianmee/status/1859860260942643492

Australia on top against India in Perth

Nitish Kumar Reddy's 41 off 59 balls and his seventh wicket stand with Rishabh Pant helped Indian innings to reach 150 on Day 1 of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. Reddy and Pant put up a partnership 48 runs off 85 balls, when India were struggling at 73/6.

The opening session of the opening test saw India losing four wickets with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins doing the damage. KL Rahul who kept India in match in the first session saw his innings came to an end in rather controversial fashion towards the end of the first session.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal earlier fell for ducks to Mitchell Starc. Padikkal fell for a 23-ball duck while Jaiswal fell to Starc off the first ball of the pacer's second over of the day. Virat Kohli started the tour with just 5 runs.

Earlier India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and chose to bat first. The visitors have left out Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and chosen to go with Washington Sundar as their lone spinner while handing debuts to pacer Harshit Rana and fast-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. 

