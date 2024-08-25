 'Mera Mental Level Hila Hua Hai': Vinesh Phogat Stays Tight-Lipped About Her Wrestling Future After Paris Olympics Heartbreak
Vinesh Phogat had announced her retirement from wrestling after getting disqualified at Paris Olympics for being 100 grams overweight.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

India's retired star wrestler Vinesh Phogat has still kept everyone guessing whether she will take a retirement u-turn and return to wrestling. Vinesh had announced her retirement after getting disqualified at Paris Olympics.

On Sunday, Vinesh celebrated her 30th birthday with friends and family members. Speaking to media she remained tight-lipped about her next steps.

“I am feeling good; my people are standing with me… Nothing is bigger than that,” she said. “Who knows about the future? I don’t know what I will do. I am here today among my people; this is my medal… I am happy.”

Despite failing to win medal, Vinesh was giving a rousing reception upon her arrival in India couple of days back. While making an admission about her mental state Vinesh said, “I am emotionally broken because of what happened to me,” she admitted. “My body is working but mentally I am broken. The day I will sit silently, I will definitely decide what to do in the future. I am receiving a lot of love from the people. I used to think I wanted the medal, but now after seeing the love of the people, I feel nothing is bigger than that.”

Vinesh Phogat's historic Paris Olympics journey

Vinesh Phogat entered into the Paris Olympics 2024 as one of the hot favourites to win gold in 54kg category. At 30, she became the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final.

On her way to the gold medal bout, the Haryana native defeated Japan’s Yui Susaki in her opening bout followed by wins over challengers from Ukraine and Cuba.

However, in a cruel twist of fate her Olympic medal dream was shattered to pieces on the day of much awaited gold medal bout . During the final weigh-in, Vinesh was found to be 100 grams overweight that led to her disqualification from competing for the gold medal. This setback was devastating for Phogat, who had dedicated herself to achieving Olympic glory.

Her disqualification led to an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Phogat requested to be awarded a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who advanced to the final due to Vinesh’s disqualification. The CAS, however, rejected her appeal on August 14.

Despite the heartbreak, Vinesh Phogat’s journey remains a powerful testament to her resilience and the unpredictable nature of sports.

