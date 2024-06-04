 'Mera Bhai Jeet Gaya': Irfan Pathan Hails Yusuf's Stunning Victory From Baharampur In WB Lok Sabha Elections 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Mera Bhai Jeet Gaya': Irfan Pathan Hails Yusuf's Stunning Victory From Baharampur In WB Lok Sabha Elections 2024

'Mera Bhai Jeet Gaya': Irfan Pathan Hails Yusuf's Stunning Victory From Baharampur In WB Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Irfan Pathan, who campaigned with Yusuf in Baharampur last month, took to social media to congratulate the former India cricketer and two-time World Cup-winner.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
article-image

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was over the moon on Tuesday after his elder brother Yusuf took an unassailable lead in the West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Baharampur constituency for the Trinamool Congress.

Yusuf upstages Congress stalwart

First-time contender Yusuf caused one of the biggest upsets of this year's elections by defeating Congress stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who suffered his first loss in 25 years.

Irfan, who campaigned with Yusuf in Bahrampur last month, took to social media to congratulate the former India cricketer and two-time World Cup-winner.

Read Also
‘You Will Truly Make A Difference’: Irfan Pathan On Brother Yusuf Getting TMC Ticket For Lok...
article-image

"Lala @iamyusufpathan With unyielding confidence in your noble cause, you embarked on the daunting journey to triumph over seasoned politicians.

"Armed with integrity and unwavering resolve, may your noble intentions translate into transformative actions, enriching the lives of our nation's citizens. Mera bhai jeet Gaya," Irfan tweeted on X.

Yusuf's promises for Bahrampur

Yusuf Pathan, who got the TMC ticket earlier this year, promised to help develop his constituency through sports and commerce.

"I will make a sports academy first so that they can make a career. I will also work for industries. I will be living here and working for the people.

"I will also be in Gujarat as my family is there. I have got a new family in Baharampur. I talked to Didi (Mamata Banerjee). They are happy," Pathan said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Pitch Report, Toss Update, Mid-Innings Score & Match Result

ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Pitch Report, Toss Update, Mid-Innings Score & Match Result

'Only Brian Lara Can Go 400 Paar': Netizens Spark Memes Fest After BJP-Led NDA Fails To Achieve...

'Only Brian Lara Can Go 400 Paar': Netizens Spark Memes Fest After BJP-Led NDA Fails To Achieve...

'Mera Bhai Jeet Gaya': Irfan Pathan Hails Yusuf's Stunning Victory From Baharampur In WB Lok Sabha...

'Mera Bhai Jeet Gaya': Irfan Pathan Hails Yusuf's Stunning Victory From Baharampur In WB Lok Sabha...

Video: Virat Kohli Looks In Prime Form As He Hits Nets In New York Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024 Clash...

Video: Virat Kohli Looks In Prime Form As He Hits Nets In New York Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024 Clash...

'Now Things Have Turned': Hanuma Vihari Receives NOC From Andhra Cricket Association Amid Change Of...

'Now Things Have Turned': Hanuma Vihari Receives NOC From Andhra Cricket Association Amid Change Of...