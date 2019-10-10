Men’s Boxing national: Shiva Thapa, Sachin Siwach reach finals

Baddi: There were no surprises on Day 6 as all the top boxers, led by Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Shiva Thapa (63kg), comfortably marched into the finals of the ongoing 4th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships at the Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technology on Wednesday.

With 20 bouts being played, Railways' Sachin Siwach (57 kg) continued his winning run as he defeated Punjab’s Sagar Chand 5-0. The India Open silver medallist began slow and started becoming more aggressive towards the end of the first round before dominating the bout.

In the other semi-final in the bantamweight category, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin clinched an easy 5-0 win against Rajasthan’s Roshan Sain. The Services boxer will face Sachin Siwach in a highly-anticipated final today.

Assam’s Shiva Thapa (63kg) staved off the challenge of last year’s silver medallist Abhishek Yadav and notched up a unanimous win. Shiva stayed low against his tall and muscular opponent from Uttar Pradesh to deliver his combination blows.

He will play for the gold medal against Services’ Akash who defeated President’s Cup gold medallist Ankush Dahiya 3-2 in a close bout.

The finals will see 8 boxers from Services and 5 boxers from Railways fight for the top honours today. Services, who won 8 gold medals and bagged the top position last year, will be looking to defend their title this year.