Meltwater Champions Chess Tour: India's boy wonder Praggnanandhaa loses to Ding Liren

Ding Liren won the Chessable Masters after beating 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa in the final match’s tiebreaks

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 09:27 AM IST
Indian Chess Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa | ANI

Indian Chess Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa lost to Ding Liren in the final of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters tournament, on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

Ding Liren won the Chessable Masters after beating 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa in the final match’s tiebreaks. The Chinese had won the first set on Wednesday, but saw his opponent bouncing back in the second 4-game mini-match.

Last Saturday, Praggnanandhaa posted his second win over world champion Magnus Carlsen in 2022 after making the most of a late blunder from the Norwegian.

The two players met in the 5th round of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on Friday and Praggnanandhaa kept his chances alive of progressing to the knockout stage after the win over Carlsen.

