Meet young powerhouse Arshia Goswami who deadlifts 60kg at just 8 years old

Arshia Goswami, an eight-year-old from Panchkula, Haryana, has captured the attention of many with her remarkable perseverance and strength displayed in a weightlifting challenge.

A recent video of Arshia effortlessly performing a 60-kg deadlift has left netizens astounded. Her flawless technique and unwavering focus have garnered immense admiration. The caption accompanying the now-viral video proudly states, "Still the youngest and strongest girl." In the footage, Arshia executes a single 60-kg deadlift, holding it for a brief moment before lowering the weight. She then confidently strides in front of the camera, radiating pride and passion.

Netzines galore with praise

Arshia Goswami's Instagram account has been inundated with love and accolades. Netizens showered her with fire emojis, praising the young deadlifter.

One user wrote, "Arshia, I can already envision you as an incredibly strong girl in the future. You will be an amazing athlete/person. Hats off to your supportive parents."

Another user commented, "Very nice! Keep up the efforts." Many users labeled her a champion in the comment section and lauded her parents for their support.

Young prodigy going places

Arshia Goswami, the youngest deadlifter in India, achieved a remarkable feat at the age of six by deadlifting 45 kg. Her extraordinary accomplishment has been officially recognized by the India Book of Records. Arshia is dedicated to both powerlifting and taekwondo, and even won a bronze medal in weightlifting at the state level when she was eight.