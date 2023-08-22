 Meet Rian Uniyal: The Upcoming Star Of Cathedral & John Connon School
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
article-image

Rian Uniyal is a young and upcoming footballer who has high hopes of making it big in the sport.

Uniyal considers Argentine legend Lionel Messi as his role model and follows Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

He has scored nine goals so far for his school team.

Uniyal plays as a midfielder for the Cathedral & John Connon School's football team and recently spoke to the Free Press Journal about his passion for football and what he likes the most about the beautiful game.

FPJ

"Why Football..It is undoubtedly the most beautiful game, ever. The best thing about the game is you get to play with your team mates and develop a strong bond and team spirit.

"It teaches you to respect and learn from your coaches and most importantly humility and selflessness.

"It has a mix of passion, skill, hardwork and creativity. It teaches you to celebrate the wins and at the same time accept losses.

"The game has given me some of the best memories already which i will cherish for a lifetime," Uniyal told FPJ.

