'Meet our little SONshine': Wrestlers Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag welcome their first child

Babita Phogat married Vivek Suhag in December 2019. They met at an event in New Delhi and had been dating for five years.

Interestingly, the duo took eight 'pheras' at their wedding instead of the traditional seven. Taking the opportunity to raise awareness on girl child, they took the additional 'phera' as a pledge to save, teach and let the girl child play.

Meanwhile, badminton star Saina Nehwal, actor Randeep Hooda, cricketer Suresh Raina and others congratulated the wrestlers on the birth of their child. "Congratulations both of u," wrote Nehwal. "Badhai ho," said Hooda.