'Meet our little SONshine': Wrestlers Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag welcome their first child

Indian wrestling star Babita Phogat and fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag on Monday welcomed their firstborn—a baby boy. She took to Twitter and made the announcement. Sharing pictures with her child from the hospital, the Commonwealth Games medallist wrote, "Meet our little SONshine." She added, "Believe in dreams; they do come true. Ours came dressed in blue!"
Babita Phogat's sister Geeta took to Instagram and congratulated her. "I welcome Arjun's (Geeta's son) younger brother into this world. I congratulate my sister on becoming a mother. Welcome in Motherhood," she wrote.
Babita Phogat married Vivek Suhag in December 2019. They met at an event in New Delhi and had been dating for five years.
Interestingly, the duo took eight 'pheras' at their wedding instead of the traditional seven. Taking the opportunity to raise awareness on girl child, they took the additional 'phera' as a pledge to save, teach and let the girl child play.
Meanwhile, badminton star Saina Nehwal, actor Randeep Hooda, cricketer Suresh Raina and others congratulated the wrestlers on the birth of their child. "Congratulations both of u," wrote Nehwal. "Badhai ho," said Hooda.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)